Zoning Administrator approves new Sprint facility in Bonsall

San Diego County’s zoning administrator approved a modification to a minor use permit which allows a wireless telecommunications facility in Bonsall.

The March 21 decision of Zoning Administrator Noah Alvey allows Sprint to replace an existing monopole and construct a false broadleaf tree on the property in the 3400 block of East Vista Way. Twelve panel antennas and 12 remote radio units will be mounted on the 50-foot-tall false tree.

A 2003 amendment to the county’s Zoning Ordinance adopted a wireless communications facility policy which requires a major use permit to site a facility...