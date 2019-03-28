Zoning Administrator approves new Sprint facility in Bonsall
Last updated 3/29/2019 at 8:22pm
San Diego County’s zoning administrator approved a modification to a minor use permit which allows a wireless telecommunications facility in Bonsall.
The March 21 decision of Zoning Administrator Noah Alvey allows Sprint to replace an existing monopole and construct a false broadleaf tree on the property in the 3400 block of East Vista Way. Twelve panel antennas and 12 remote radio units will be mounted on the 50-foot-tall false tree.
A 2003 amendment to the county’s Zoning Ordinance adopted a wireless communications facility policy which requires a major use permit to site a facility...
