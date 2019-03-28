Fallbrook Encore adds new activities

Ladies gather for a salad bar luncheon in the garden, including standing from left to right, Elise Lorentz, Marialice Bopf, Sheila Peterson, Frances Pyle, Carolyn Ganoe, Barbara Erickson, Kim Croker, Trudy Cunningham, Linda Johnson, Mary Westphal, Bea Valverde and Diane Renaker and seated, hostess Carol Shrider with dog Molly, Dolly Gibbs and Ruth Parker.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club which encourages friendships and fun. Members are drawn from Rainbow, DeLuz, Bonsall and Fallbrook. Each month they can choose to participate in a wide variety of activities, including several new ones.

Many ladies gathered for the regular monthly salad bar luncheon, enjoying dishes brought by their friends and participating in a quick game with prizes. Another group chose to attend the Lawrence Welk Theatre production of "Menopause."

The gardening group, "Happy Diggers," were recent guests of Obra Verde Growers in Valley Center. Th...