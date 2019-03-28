Hensley wins Best Blues Artist award

Casey Hensley of Fallbrook is the winner of the Best Blues Artist award, given at the San Diego Music Awards.

On April 13 Casey Hensley will sing at the Fallbrook Live concert at Pala Mesa, which will be her first Fallbrook performance since she won the Best Blues Artist honor at the San Diego Music Awards.

The San Diego Music Awards were presented March 11 at the House of Blues in San Diego. Hensley has previously been nominated, but this year's San Diego Music Award is her first.

"It was awesome," Hensley said.

"The San Diego Music Awards is always great," Hensley said. "I'm glad to just hang out with everybody, and it was awesome to perform."

Hensley also had the distinction of taking home the B...