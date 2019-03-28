Most checked out items at the library

Last updated 3/29/2019 at 8:36pm

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library recently announced the lists of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of February. They are:

ADULT FICTION

1. Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

2. The Fallen by David Baldacci

3. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. The Late Show by Michael Connelly

5. Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty

6. The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn

7. The President is Missing by James Patterson

8. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci

9. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

10. Ambush by James Patterson

ADULT NONFICTION

1. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by...