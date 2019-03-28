Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor 

Fish Fry adds extra fries

 
Last updated 4/1/2019 at 3:51pm

Lucette Moramarco photos

The fried cod plate includes a helping of french fries, made with Burbank russet potatoes which are sold specifically for making fries.

The Knights of Columbus have again taken over the kitchen at St. Peter's hall for their Lenten Fish Fry which was started more than 30 years ago. They began this year's Friday night dinners March 8 and will continue through April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Seafood choices are fried cod, shrimp, the cod and shrimp combo and a salmon plate.

Cod and shrimp plates include homemade fries and coleslaw while the baked salmon comes with boiled potatoes and vegetables – carrots, green beans, corn, peppers and onion. The fried fish plate cost $8, and the others are $10 each. The child's fried fish plate...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

