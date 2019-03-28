Genetics conference includes insect farming session

The insect farming can produce bugs that are used not only for human cuisine but also for livestock feed, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, vitamins and other uses. The International Conference on the Status of Plant and Animal Genome Research which is held annually at the Town and Country Hotel in San Diego has sessions on genetic research to improve breeding yield, disease and parasite resistance and flavor, and the 2019 PAG conference, Jan. 12-16, included the Jan. 16 Farmed Insects to Feed Future Populations workshop.

All About Bugs founder and president Aaron Dossey led the workshop and also...