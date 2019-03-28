Medical examiner puts 20 years of data online

Valuable comparisons and conclusions can be drawn from the types and circumstances of sudden unexpected deaths that occur in San Diego County, and in changes over time. Officials with the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner are releasing 22 years' worth of data – from 1997 to the third quarter of 2018 – in a free searchable online portal. The site makes over 59,000 records available.

"We feel strongly that this information learned from the deaths that we've investigated can be used to help the living and even change lives for the better," Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Glenn...