Temecula Valley Hospital earns 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital has earned a 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the highest rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services for quality. Out of 4,573 hospitals, Temecula Valley Hospital’s 5 Star rating places the facility in the top 6 percent of the country.

“I am excited about the recognition of our 5 Stars on Hospital Compare,” Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, said. “Quality, patient safety, and compassion are very important to our TVH team values. I am grateful to our staff and medical team for the excellent care that we provi...