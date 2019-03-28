Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Temecula Valley Hospital earns 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating

 
Last updated 3/29/2019 at 7:26pm



TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital has earned a 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the highest rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services for quality. Out of 4,573 hospitals, Temecula Valley Hospital’s 5 Star rating places the facility in the top 6 percent of the country.

“I am excited about the recognition of our 5 Stars on Hospital Compare,” Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, said. “Quality, patient safety, and compassion are very important to our TVH team values. I am grateful to our staff and medical team for the excellent care that we provi...



