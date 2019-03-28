Volunteers can help beautify Fallbrook
Last updated 4/1/2019 at 2:41pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Beautification Alliance is active in beautifying Fallbrook and is currently engaged in the following projects to maintain Fallbrook's outdoor spaces: Keep Fallbrook Litter Free, Graffiti Removal, South Mission Medians Landscape, Pico Promenade Walking Paths, Jackie Heyneman Park, Welcome Home Military Tribute on East Mission, Public Art Cleaning, Flower Pots on Main Street and Battery Recycling at local Markets.
Interested in helping or would like to know more about the work the FBA does? Learn, Donate or Volunteer at www.fallbrookbeautification.org.
Submitted by...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)