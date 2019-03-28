Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Board Sets April 9 Workshop to Study Buying, Selling Electricity

 
San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday, March 26, to start studying the idea of buying and selling electricity to county residents by scheduling a public workshop April 9 to hear from experts, consumer groups and other jurisdictions.

The workshop is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, in the board chambers, room 310, at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, in San Diego.

Supervisors voted unanimously in February to study the idea of Community Choice Energy programs, also known as community choice aggregation. These programs allow cities and counties...



