County unemployment dips to 3.5 percent in February

San Diego County’s unadjusted unemployment rate dipped to 3.5 percent in February, with both farm and nonfarm employment showing gains, the California Employment Development Department announced.

The county’s adjusted unemployment rate sat at 3.8 percent in January, its highest point since the third quarter of 2017. February’s unadjusted rate is the same as its revised 2018 unemployment rate, according to the EDD.

Nonfarm industries added 9,700 jobs between January and February, with total nonfarm employment increasing from 1,480,100 to 1,489,800. Total farm jobs increased by 400 fr...