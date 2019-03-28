Drive safely in San Diego and be rewarded with Hyperdrive Rewards

SAN DIEGO – Local Media San Diego, the innovative radio broadcasting company behind three of San Diego’s premiere radio stations, 91X XTRA-FM, Z90.3 XHTZ-FM and Magic 92.5 XHRM-FM, announced a partnership with ConnectedTravel to launch the HyperDrive Rewards mobile application, in an attempt to make the city’s roads safer to drive.

HyperDrive Rewards is a free application that helps users learn about their driving routines and offers rewards for every day safe driving. Up to $75,000 in cash prizes and rewards is being given away to new and daily HyperDrive Rewards app users for the l...