E.J. Meyer receives FPUD's DeLuz Road pipeline replacement contract

E.J. Meyer Company was awarded the contract to replace the Fallbrook Public Utility District’s DeLuz Road pipeline.

FPUD’s board voted 4-0, Feb. 25, with Jennifer DeMeo absent, to approve the contract award for the $888,888 amount submitted by the Highland company.

“It’s a line we had scheduled for replacement,” FPUD general manager Jack Bebee said.

FPUD’s pipeline and valve replacement program utilizes a priority list of replacement projects which are identified based on the age of the facilities and the rates of past failures. The DeLuz Road pipeline was identified as a pri...