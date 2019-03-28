E.J. Meyer receives FPUD's DeLuz Road pipeline replacement contract
Last updated 3/29/2019 at 6:59pm
E.J. Meyer Company was awarded the contract to replace the Fallbrook Public Utility District’s DeLuz Road pipeline.
FPUD’s board voted 4-0, Feb. 25, with Jennifer DeMeo absent, to approve the contract award for the $888,888 amount submitted by the Highland company.
“It’s a line we had scheduled for replacement,” FPUD general manager Jack Bebee said.
FPUD’s pipeline and valve replacement program utilizes a priority list of replacement projects which are identified based on the age of the facilities and the rates of past failures. The DeLuz Road pipeline was identified as a pri...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)