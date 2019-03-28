Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

E.J. Meyer receives FPUD's DeLuz Road pipeline replacement contract

 
E.J. Meyer Company was awarded the contract to replace the Fallbrook Public Utility District’s DeLuz Road pipeline.

FPUD’s board voted 4-0, Feb. 25, with Jennifer DeMeo absent, to approve the contract award for the $888,888 amount submitted by the Highland company.

“It’s a line we had scheduled for replacement,” FPUD general manager Jack Bebee said.

FPUD’s pipeline and valve replacement program utilizes a priority list of replacement projects which are identified based on the age of the facilities and the rates of past failures. The DeLuz Road pipeline was identified as a pri...



