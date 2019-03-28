Escondido company recalls California-grown avocados
Last updated 3/29/2019 at 6:05pm
An Escondido-based company is recalling California-grown avocados due to concerns of listeria contamination.
Henry Avocado Corporation is voluntarily recalling California-grown whole avocados sold in bulk because they may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the company said in a news release.
There were no reported illnesses, but the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution'” because of positive test results on samples taken during a routine government inspection of a California packing facility, the statement said.
The recalled avocados were grown in Californi...
