Escondido company recalls California-grown avocados

An Escondido-based company is recalling California-grown avocados due to concerns of listeria contamination.

Henry Avocado Corporation is voluntarily recalling California-grown whole avocados sold in bulk because they may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the company said in a news release.

There were no reported illnesses, but the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution'” because of positive test results on samples taken during a routine government inspection of a California packing facility, the statement said.

