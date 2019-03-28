Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Every 15 Minutes Program comes to Fallbrook High School April 2

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/1/2019 at 3:11pm



FALLBROOK - On Tuesday, April 2, the California Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Fallbrook High School will be conducting a simulated drunk driving traffic collision as part of the Every 15 Minutes program. The collision will be staged on the property of Fallbrook High School and will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. The mock collision will take place for approximately 30 minutes.

During the mock collision there will be a high concentration of emergency vehicles in the area. We would like to ensure that the public is aware that this is a mock emergency incident and that no real emergenc...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 04/01/2019 18:02