Every 15 Minutes Program comes to Fallbrook High School April 2

FALLBROOK - On Tuesday, April 2, the California Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Fallbrook High School will be conducting a simulated drunk driving traffic collision as part of the Every 15 Minutes program. The collision will be staged on the property of Fallbrook High School and will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. The mock collision will take place for approximately 30 minutes.

During the mock collision there will be a high concentration of emergency vehicles in the area. We would like to ensure that the public is aware that this is a mock emergency incident and that no real emergenc...