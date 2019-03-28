Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Cari Hachmann
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook home damaged by morning fire

 
Last updated 3/29/2019 at 3:01pm

Courtesy Photo

Fire crews work to put out a house fire that broke out late Thursday morning, March 28, in Fallbrook.

A residential fire broke out in Fallbrook on Thursday morning March 28, causing one-half million dollars in damage to a home at 3080 Green Heather Lane, according to Captain Paramedic and Public Informations Officer John Choi for North County Fire Protection District.

The names of the homeowners who suffered the loss have not been identified to the public, Choi said.

North County firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 11:45 a.m. Additional support arrived from Vista Fire Department and the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.

The homeowners were at home at the time of...



