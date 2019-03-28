FUHSD looks forward to new superintendent in May

The Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees hopes to install a new and permanent superintendent by May 6.

Current interim superintendent Dr. Lou Obermeyer, who started work Jan. 7, only planned to lead the district through the end of March.

Board President Diane Summers said the board has hired consultants to help with the process. She said another interim may be needed to fill the gap until the permanent position is filled.

Summers said the board has recently been holding stakeholder meetings that involve staff, students, parents and community members. The purpose of the mee...