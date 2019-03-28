Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Cari Hachmann
Staff Writer 

FUHSD looks forward to new superintendent in May

 
The Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees hopes to install a new and permanent superintendent by May 6.

Current interim superintendent Dr. Lou Obermeyer, who started work Jan. 7, only planned to lead the district through the end of March.

Board President Diane Summers said the board has hired consultants to help with the process. She said another interim may be needed to fill the gap until the permanent position is filled.

Summers said the board has recently been holding stakeholder meetings that involve staff, students, parents and community members. The purpose of the mee...



