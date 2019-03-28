San Diego Comic Fest addresses urban design in comics

Most comics take place in large cities: “Superman” is headquartered in Metropolis, “Batman and Robin” operate out of Gotham City and the actual New York City is used for “Spider-Man” and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

There are exceptions. The “X-Men” are in a New York City suburb. “Jughead and Archie” are in a small town. Bruce Banner operates out of a university setting if his anger doesn’t bring “The Incredible Hulk” lead character into a more urban environment.

San Diego Comic Fest included a March 8 session “Urban Geography and Comics” which dis...