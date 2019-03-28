Kudos to students of the month

As a 73-year-old retiree, I seldom get to meet young people still in high school, so I very much appreciate reading about Fallbrook’s students of the month. The March 21 issue was particularly delightful to read. It’s hard to stay focused as a teenager, and that Kiyahn Hakeem has found her path, Tiane Maestas is stretching his abilities, Brian Medina is expanding his world and Katie Kehl is looking forward with excitement to the future, fills me with hope.

Thanks Village News for honoring these young people’s lives. Even though they aren’t directly related to me, I get pleasure from reading about their success. Keep going students!

Diane O’Bannon