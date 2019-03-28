Pointing fingers will not reform bad policies; changing priorities will

Sen. Brian W. Jones

Special to Village News

Another horrific story from the Sanctuary State of California is yet another reason for Senate Bill 54 supporters to understand the fatal flaw in this ill-advised law imposed on California by majority Democrats.

According to local law enforcement, Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, an illegal immigrant, was charged with the brutal murder of a San Jose woman in her home. The victim, described as a friend to everyone in the neighborhood, was found dead by her son and a co-worker in her bedroom, Feb. 28.

The San Jose Police Department had arrested Carranza, March 10, for methamphetamine possession. DNA samples were collected; he was cited and allowed to leave. Incredibly, just 24 hours later, March 11, SJPD’s crime lab returned a DNA match, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was subsequently found and taken back into custody.

Following his 2013 deportation by Homeland Security and subsequent return to California, Carranza has been arrested for: drug possession in 2015; burglary in 2015; battery on an officer, resisting arrest, entering and occupying a property in 2016; battery in 2016; false imprisonment in 2017; possession of drug paraphernalia in 2018; possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in 2018; prowling in 2018; presenting false identification to an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, prowling and trespassing while resident was present in 2018 and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in 2019.

Additionally, Carranza is currently on probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, false imprisonment and burglary.

What is more infuriating is that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed six detainers for this individual, two in Los Angeles County and four in Santa Clara County.

Every one of these detainers was ignored because of the state or local sanctuary law. The result? A 59-year-old woman in San Jose was brutally murdered.

Thanks to the majority Democrats running California, people like Carranza are everywhere, but residents do not have a right to know this information and immigration services are being prevented from deporting them.

Gov. Gavin Newsom shuts down the death penalty because it was too emotional for him to enforce the will of the people. Attorney General Becerra and the majority Democrats are too wrapped up in identity politics to want to deport criminal aliens.

I will continue to stand for those residents who support law and order and those who seek fairness, equity and justice in the law. Together we can send the message that enough is enough.

Sen. Brian W. Jones is chair of the Senate Republican Caucus and was elected to the California State Senate in 2018 representing the 38th Senate District which includes Escondido, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, San Marcos, Lakeside, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Bonsall, Fallbrook, Borrego Springs and parts of the city of San Diego.