Count Me 2020 Coalition to hold 2020 census planning meeting

VISTA - The San Diego-based Count Me 2020 Coalition will hold a planning meeting today to discuss outreach efforts for the 2020 census.

Coalition members will specifically discuss their outreach plans for northern San Diego County, which includes many rural agricultural communities.

The coalition, led by United Way of San Diego County, began preparations last year to ensure that residents in hard-to-reach areas of San Diego and Imperial counties are included in next year's census.

The coalition has received more than $3 million in grant funding in the last month from the California Complete Count Committee to begin census outreach projects. The two counties have as many as 783,000 residents who are considered extremely hard to count due to factors like non-traditional living situations and language barriers.

The coalition's planning meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Centro Universidad Popular at 1234 N. Santa Fe Ave. Residents can RSVP for the event at unipopular.org/count_me_2020.