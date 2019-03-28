Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Firefighters extinguish garage fire at Oceanside apartment complex

 
Last updated 4/2/2019 at 10:12am



OCEANSIDE - Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out in the garage of an Oceanside apartment complex and damaged a vehicle, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 9:53 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on South Brooks Street just west of Interstate 5, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Scott Stein said.

Firefighters arrived shortly before 10 p.m. and found flames coming from a garage below an apartment, Stein said.

Crews focused on battling the flames in the garage, where a vehicle was also ablaze, while additional units cleared residents from the apartment above the burning garage, he said.

Firefighters contained the fire to the garage and knocked down the flames within five minutes, Stein said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

 
