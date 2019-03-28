Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Rady Children's Hospital highlights start of Child Abuse Prevention Month

 
Last updated 4/2/2019 at 10:10am



SAN DIEGO - Rady Children's Hospital highlighted Child Abuse Prevention Month on Tuesday, April 2 by forming a human chain around the hospital's Inspiration Fountain.

Hospital staff and the facility's Chadwick Center for Children and Families hosted the "Hands Around the Hospital'' event to commemorate the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month and show their support for child abuse victims. Event attendees plan to wear blue, the month's representative color, while they hold hands around the fountain in solidarity.

After forming the human chain, officials from the hospital and the county's Health and Human Services Agency held a news conference to discuss the scope and effects of child abuse. Chadwick Center Senior Director Charles Wilson, Associate Center Director Dr. Suzanne Starling and HHSA Acting Director of Child Welfare Services Kimberly Giardina were expected to speak.

The event was scheduled to begin at Rady Children's at 10 a.m.

Residents can report instances of child abuse to the county's 24-hour child abuse hotline at (858) 560-2191.

 
