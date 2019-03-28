Legionnaires place six on all-league girls basketball teams

The Pioneer League coaches meeting which selected all-league girls basketball players gave all-league recognition to six members of Bonsall High School’s team.

The first team included Bonsall freshman Estrella Garcia. Two of the Legionnaires’ sophomores, Katrina Manzano and Jazmine Zottolo, were second-team selections. Honorable mention distinction was given to seniors Miacai Meluat and Casimilla Mendiola and to freshman Grace Ferrante.

“That was interesting. Six is a lot,” Bonsall coach Bernard Cantrell said.

Logic would indicate that the five starters and the sixth man – or s...