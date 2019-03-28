Murray a motivator for Warriors track and field

Erin Murray wins the 400 meter race against Escondido, March 21. The 400 is her favorite and strongest race.

In her first four dual meets of the 2019 track and field season and at the Bronco Invitational, nobody could catch Fallbrook High School junior Erin Murray in the 400 meters.

It's not likely that many runners will this season.

The three-year varsity letterman was nominated by coach Marco Arias for Athlete of the Week not only because she hasn't been caught, but because "she leads both by example and by motivating others to do their best in all that they do."

Sure, she entered the 2019 season as the back-to-back Valley League Champion in the 400 meters, but Arias said he was just as impres...