New Fallbrook Marine Corps JROTC Raiders team takes top honors
Last updated 4/1/2019 at 4:39pm
FALLBROOK – Recently forming a Raiders Team, the Fallbrook High School Marine Corps JROTC is continuing to expand offerings and challenges for its cadets. A Raider team focuses on challenges that require physical fitness, team work, goal setting, problem-solving, resourcefulness, confidence building and orienteering skills.
The newly formed team started their rigoro...
