Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New Fallbrook Marine Corps JROTC Raiders team takes top honors

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/1/2019 at 4:39pm



FALLBROOK – Recently forming a Raiders Team, the Fallbrook High School Marine Corps JROTC is continuing to expand offerings and challenges for its cadets. A Raider team focuses on challenges that require physical fitness, team work, goal setting, problem-solving, resourcefulness, confidence building and orienteering skills.

The newly formed team started their rigoro...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 04/01/2019 18:03