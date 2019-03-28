Palmerin returns to San Diego as Tacoma Stars player
Last updated 3/28/2019 at 5:47pm
Mikel Palmerin returned to San Diego County as a member of the Major Arena Soccer League’s Tacoma Stars when the Stars played the San Diego Sockers in a Feb. 15 game at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Palmerin, who graduated from Fallbrook High School in 2007, saw action in the Sockers’ 6-4 victory which was also Landon Donovan’s first MASL game.
“It’s a great night for the sport, and I’m just happy that I can come back tonight and be a part of it,” Palmerin said.
The game attracted 8,492 spectators, and some of those were from the Rancho Santa Fe Attack club Palmerin has coached...
