Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

U18s win title, U14s finish fourth at Fullerton rugby tournament

 
Last updated 3/28/2019 at 7:22pm



Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club teams finished first and fourth out of a field of seven teams at the Fullerton Rugby High School International Invitational Tournament last weekend.

The U18 Warriors defeated South Bay, a team that has had the Warriors number over the last couple of years, twice in the tournament, the second time in the championship match Sunday, March 24....



Reader Comments
