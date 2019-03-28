U18s win title, U14s finish fourth at Fullerton rugby tournament
Last updated 3/28/2019 at 7:22pm
Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club teams finished first and fourth out of a field of seven teams at the Fullerton Rugby High School International Invitational Tournament last weekend.
The U18 Warriors defeated South Bay, a team that has had the Warriors number over the last couple of years, twice in the tournament, the second time in the championship match Sunday, March 24....
