Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Potter band rates 'Superior'

 
Last updated 4/4/2019 at 3:09pm

Potter Junior High School's advanced band performs at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association festival.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District announced the Potter Jr. High School advanced band of 64 students participated in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association festival at Temecula Valley High School, March 23.

The festival performance of three prepared pieces was judged by three adjudicators against a standard of "Superior," "Excellent," "Good," "Fair" or "Poor" in the following categories: tone quality, blend and balance, intonation and tuning, rhythm and precision, articulations, technique, interpretation, phrasing, dynamics and stage deportment.

Additionally, students were required to perform a sight-reading exercise, which means they performed a piece the students have never seen before. In the sight-reading competition, students were evaluated on accuracy of rhythm, accuracy of notes, accuracy of stylistic details, response to fellow players, response to conductor and deportment and discipline.

At the end of the day, Potter Junior High received the first "Superior" rating of the day, as well as a second "Superior" rating in sight-reading.

Submitted by Potter Junior High.

 
