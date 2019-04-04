Sheriff's Senior Volunteer Patrol seeks new members

Nancy Sawdon, Fallbrook Sheriff's Senior Volunteer Patrol member, says she'd rather be on patrol using her brain and helping the community than sitting at home. She talks about volunteers' duties at the Sheriff's Coffee with the Community event Wednesday, March 27, at Brooktown Kitchen and Coffee.

Fallbrook Sheriff's Senior Volunteer Patrol is looking for new members to join its team. The patrol operates in a non-confrontational manner to help keep Fallbrook safe and secure.

"We are the eyes and the ears, and we have the radio," Nancy Sawdon, a former teacher and volunteer patrol member, said.

Volunteers must be at least 50 years of age, be a legal U.S. citizen or applying for citizenship, possess a valid California driver's license and possess auto and medical insurance. Recruits should have good moral character, be able to pass a background check and be physically and emotionally able to perform the duties of the position.

Volunteers must complete a two-week training course and agree to abide by all department and program rules.

The Fallbrook Senior Volunteer Patrol conducts vacation home security checks and makes visits to homebound people as part of its "You Are Not Alone" program. Other duties include enforcing disabled parking regulations and assisting with traffic control at accidents and special events.

Volunteers are asked to perform one six-hour patrol per week and attend a monthly training meeting.

The Senior Volunteer Patrol allows seniors to give back to their community.

"It's a really nice group of people," Sawdon said. "We are here to help, so the deputies can do what they do best. We really care about the community of Fallbrook."

Fallbrook Sheriff's Lt. Ricardo Lopez and Crime Prevention Specialist Jake Kruger had good things to say about the senior patrol.

Lopez said, "I think it is one of the most under-utilized programs. They are very well trained and do a lot of great work in the community."

Kruger said,"It really is a great group, we love and appreciate them so much."

For more information or to request an application, call the Fallbrook Senior Volunteer Patrol administrator at (760) 451-3145, or visit the Sheriff's Substation at 388 E. Alvarado St. in Fallbrook.