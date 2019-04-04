Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Sierra Club hosts Earth Day Festival

 
Last updated 4/4/2019



FALLBROOK – Sierra Club Santa Margarita Group will host their annual Earth Day Festival Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vail Headquarters, 32115 Temecula Parkway, in Temecula.

The event will feature ecologically-minded vendors and sponsors, health-oriented displays, lifestyle information and art displays. Speakers will share every half-hour on the theme, “Healthy Diet, Healthy Planet.” There will be organized and supervised games for children.

The American Volkssports Association, America’s Walking Club will host a 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer walk; check-in from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vail Headquarters offers free parking adjacent to the venue, food and beverages from on-site businesses and indoor restrooms.

Submitted by Sierra Club Santa Margarita Group.

 
