Verle Ray Brown, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and longtime resident of Fallbrook, died March 14. He was a faithful man who was devoted to God and his family.

Ray was born in Cooper, Oklahoma, Sept. 9, 1929. After high school graduation, he found employment at Western Supply in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and attended Tulsa University. Ray later enlisted in the Air Force and was assigned to Columbus Air Force Base, in Columbus, Mississippi, for training. It was there he met Barbara Elliott, the love of his life. They shared 65 beautiful years of marriage until Barbara’s passing last October.

While in the Air Force, Ray was stationed for three years in Munich, Germany. Ray and Barbara took this opportunity to tour Europe and often spoke of the many wonderful memories they had from that experience. They also met other couples in Germany and several remained lifelong friends.

After service in the Air Force, Ray began his 33-year career as a commercial pilot with American Airlines March 7, 1956. As Capt. Brown, he especially enjoyed the last several years flying exclusively to Hawaii often accompanied by Barbara and his golf clubs.

Ray was an avid golfer. He enjoyed every part of the game from the challenge of the mental game to the camaraderie of the friendships he formed, to the beauty and nature of just being on a golf course, and he played golf courses everywhere.

Ray was dedicated to the Lord and attended Bible Study Fellowship and enjoyed hosting Bible studies in his home for most of his life. He was the patriarch of his family and the spiritual leader who was always pointing the way to God.

Knowing that they will see Ray again brings great comfort to his family. He is survived by his son Mark Brown, and daughter Lynn Brown. Son Steven Brown preceded him in death.

He is also survived by grandchildren Doug Brown, Amy Ricker and Amanda Reeser (Jonathon); sisters Twila Sides and Barbara Nichols; great-grandchildren Jaden, Jace, Kingsley and Grayson. Ray’s wisdom, dedication, loving character and sense of humor will be forever remembered by his family, extended family and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Ray’s memory at 10:30 a.m., April 12, at SonRise Christian Fellowship at 463 S. Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook, followed by Military Honors at Masonic Cemetery and a reception at the family home.