Vineyard event to raise autism awareness

TEMECULA – The nonprofit Our Nicholas Foundation for autism spectrum disorder awareness and support is sponsoring their annual Walk Through The Vines event Saturday, April 13, at 9 a.m. at Leoness Winery. They have been doing this event for the past few years, and last year over 1,000 people participated.

Families can form teams for their specific child or children, and 70 percent of the money raised goes back to that family. It is a fun day for the family and a way to raise funds for children in autistic families. Following the 2-mile walk, there will be food vendors, games, fun activities for all to enjoy.

For more information, visit www. Our Nicholas Foundation.org.

Submitted by Our Nicholas Foundation.