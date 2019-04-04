Writers Read presents creative writing students from Palomar College

"Fishy" by Zahra Hooshyar is from the 2018 "Bravura," Palomar College's student-produced literary journal.

FALLBROOK – Writers Read, a free monthly author series, will present Palomar College's creative writing students Tuesday, April 9, from 6-7:30 p.m., in Fallbrook Library's community room. The featured writers will be preceded by open mic for prose and poetry.

Palomar's students from throughout North County will present the 2018 issue of "Bravura," the college's award-winning literary journal. The students are responsible for editing, designing and producing each annual issue of the literary and arts magazine.

Palomar English Department Professors Clare Rolens and Stacey Trujillo serve as faculty advisors for "Bravura."

"Weeping Angel" by El Monreal is from the 2018 "Bravura."

The students will read their original poetry and prose and selections from past issues of "Bravura," which has published the creative writing, photography and artwork of Palomar students since 1964.

Copies of "Bravura" will be available for sale at the reading.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

The next Writers Read, Tuesday, May 14, will feature Jean Guerrero, author of "Crux: A Cross-Border Memoir," published by Penguin Random House in 2018, and an Emmy-winning investigative immigration reporter.

Visit http://www.ExcuseMeImWriting.com for details. For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or (760) 522-1064.

Submitted by Writers Read.