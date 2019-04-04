Bonsall Chamber presents benefit concert for Ray of Sunshine

BONSALL – The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce presents a benefit concert featuring Daring Greatly, Friday, April 12, at the Historic Mission Theatre at 200 N. Main Ave. in Fallbrook. Ray of Sunshine Equestrian Therapy of Fallbrook is the chamber’s charity partner for this event, and 20 percent of all ticket sales will be donated to Ray of Sunshine.

Doors open up at 7 p.m. for the lobby area where guests can enjoy food prepared by Brooktown Cafe and their choice of beer, wine or margaritas.

Tickets are $60 each for the 50 available VIP section, which includes a private cocktail party and meet and greet with the band after the concert. Advance general admission tickets are $40, and $45 if purchased the day of the concert. Youth 17 and under are $15.

Opening for top headlining acts such as The Doobie Brothers, Bon Jovi and The Struts, this classic rock and soul family band consists of a father, his two adult sons and their two best friends. The lasting “Woodstock” vibes will be channeled from the 60s and 70s with their five-part vocal harmonies – with a simple message to be free, to be courageous and to fall in love with as many things as possible.

Originally from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the group has been touring all over the United States and Canada for the last four years. They released two full-length albums, “Cornerstones” in 2016 and “Works of Art” in 2017, and they are now signed to music house Socially Intelligent Collective, an independent record label based in Encinitas.

Ray of Sunshine was founded in 2014 by Lia Ray, a breast cancer survivor. The program was her dream to help others find an escape from the stress and turmoil that becomes the life of a cancer patient. Ray was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 30. Like all who hear those words “You have cancer,” she said she was devastated, scared and unsure of what was to come. During treatments, Ray would go visit her horse. Some days she was too tired to ride, and those days were spent brushing or just sitting with her horse. While at the barn she could feel normal even if just for a moment while going through treatments. She was also able to breathe calmly and de-stress, thinking about something other than cancer.

Once treatments were over, the barn was her place to come alive, rediscover herself and who she was after cancer. Ray said she knew that the cancer treatments would have been almost unbearable without her horse, her friends at the barn and connecting with nature. She decided to create a place where anyone going through cancer treatments or having had cancer could have something to look forward to other than doctor visits and treatments. A healing place without walls and with no boundaries. For more information, visit http://www.rsunshine.org.

