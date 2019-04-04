FAA to welcome pastel artist at April meeting

FALLBROOK – Pastel artist Linda Reyes will be the demonstrator for the Fallbrook Art Association meeting, Saturday, April 20, at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road. It begins at 8:45 a.m. with a 9:15 critique session done by the guest artist, members are encouraged to bring one piece of their artwork to be critiqued by the guest artist.

A 10:15 a.m. business meeting is followed by the guest artist demonstration, 10:30 a.m. to noon, a lunch break and a workshop from 1-4 p.m. for those interested. The public is invited to join with member artists at these meetings.

Linda Reyes was born in Minnesota where she spent her childhood on her grandparents' farm. It is there where she discovered her love of animals and her love of art. She now lives in Southern California where she spends many hours photographing and observing her subjects.

Though she paints all forms of nature, she said animals are her favorite subject. Her paintings are reflections of the artist's deeply personal and emotional passions to heighten awareness for many critically endangered species around the world.

After Reyes' demonstration, she will conduct a pastel workshop from 1-4 p.m. The workshop is open to both beginner and advanced artists, members and non-members. The cost for members is $40 with $35 going to the artist and $5 to the association, and the cost for non-members is $50 with $45 going to the artist and $5 to FAA.

To register, call Carol Reardon at (760) 731-6677. Participants need to register in advance by sending in checks to reserve a spot. Reardon will email participants a list of supplies to bring, and the class agenda. More art classes are offered monthly by the association at The Gallery located at 127 N. Main Ave. in Fallbrook. Visit http://www.fallbrookartassn.org for more information.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Association.