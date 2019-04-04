Fallbrook Library offers free events

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events this month including concerts, a gardening lecture, a movie and more.

Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. – Acoustic Showcase: The Vulcan Mt. Boys bring bluegrass from the Olympic heights of Leucadia; the best of high energy Bill Monroe, Stanleys, Flatt & Scruggs and the most tasteful contemporary artists. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Monday, April 8 at 1 p.m. – The Insight Book Club will meet to discuss the novel Lincoln’s Last Trial: The Murder Case That Propelled Him to the Presidency by Dan Abrams and David Fisher. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m. – Lecture: Gardening in a Mediterranean Climate. Horticulturist and Fallbrook resident Patrick Anderson will explore the magnificent gardens of the Mediterranean region and will demonstrate how they have inspired gardens styles here in California. Anderson will offer examples of how these elements can be incorporated into our own gardens. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. – Concert: Blue Creek Band is a highly talented and energetic string band, performing many styles of music; Americana, Bluegrass, Swing Pop, Gospel, Classics, Blues and more. They bring foot-tapping music that lifts the spirit. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Wednesday, April 24 at 1:30 p.m. – Dia de los Ninos, Dia de los Libros: Come join the fun with bilingual singer-songwriter Nathalia Palis, a free book giveaway, and cookie decorating.

Thursday, April 25 at 1 p.m. – Concert: Freaney & Friends. This month’s guest will be Dr. Peter Gach who will play piano sonatas by Beethoven, Haydn and Weston, to include The Moonlight Sonata and Six Variations by Beethoven. Supported by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m. – Cinema at the Library: This month’s film is the documentary Mother Nature’s Child. It explores nature's powerful role in children's health and development. The film shows the importance of unstructured time in the outdoors for children from the age of toddlers right on through to adolescents.

Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m. – Classical Sundays: Ines Irwati is the musical and artistic director of Opera Exposed!, San Diego Opera’s community engagement concert series. A partial cast from this year’s ensemble will perform. Pre-concert talk at 2:30 p.m. and refreshments offered after the concert. Sponsored by the Fallbrook Musical Society.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4653. Visit http://www.fallbrooklibraryfriends.org for Friends sponsored events.