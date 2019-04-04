County to improve psychiatric care for people in criminal justice system

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to direct the county, the district attorney and the sheriff to develop a plan to strengthen the county’s ability to help people with mental health issues and substance abuse, both of which intersect with the criminal justice system.

The board also received the first quarterly update on advancing the behavioral health continuum of care through regional collaboration and innovation.

During Chairwoman Dianne Jacob’s State of the County Address in February, she called for action on three proposed solutions for the critical needs of people who...