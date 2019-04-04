Foundation for Senior Care adds two activity assistants at The Club

Steve Warren and Robert Tappendorf, standing, are recently hired activity assistants at Fallbrook Adult Day Center's "The Club." Both men have been said to have "old soul" hearts and provide a male perspective, extra support for physical needs and genuine light-hearted socialization for all clients.

FALLBROOK – The Club Fallbrook Adult Day Care Center recently added two activity assistants – Steve Warren and Robert Tappendorf – to its staff of caregivers to assist clients with crafts and activities.

"These two gifted gentlemen offer special insights to our male club clients," Susan Crivello, the center administrator, said. "Robert and Steve have 'old soul' hearts and interact very well with all of our seniors, especially our male club clients. All our clients have said that it feels great to have guys helping at The Club."

Both men previously volunteered at The Club, providing companionship, encouraging socialization, guiding exercise and playing games with clients.

"After a few months of their generous service, we persuaded them to become employees," Crivello said. "Our Club clients can now continue benefiting from Steve's and Robert's kind personalities and amazing smiles. They provide a male perspective, extra support for physical needs and genuine light-hearted socialization for all our clients."

Rachel Mason, executive director of The Foundation for Senior Care, said, "We are so glad to have found these two loving gentlemen who have the compassion and patience to care for our seniors. Stephen and Robert really add some balance to our care team by lending their personalities and life experiences."

According to the World Health Organization, there were 46.8 million people worldwide living with dementia in 2015. That number is expected to double every 20 years, reaching 75 million by 2030 and 131.5 million by 2050.

"With such rapid increases in dementia, we are so lucky to be in a community that has a resource like The Club," Mason said. "It not only enriches the lives of those who suffer from neurological issues, it also provides much needed respite for their family caregivers."

In addition to Adult Day Care services at "The Club," The Foundation for Senior Care also offers senior advocacy services, transportation services, the "Door-Through-Door" program to aid recovery and help prevent hospital re-admissions and computer-learning classes.

The foundation depends on business and individual donors to provide these essential services to the community. It is located at 135 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook. Tax ID 95-3389263

Learn more about The Foundation for Senior Care at http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org.

