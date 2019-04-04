Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

NFPA and State Farm encourage communities to engage in safety activities during Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

 
Last updated 4/4/2019 at 4:06pm



SAN DIEGO – Wildfires across the United States have taken more than 100 lives and cost more than $25 billion in property losses in the last two years. The National Fire Protection Association and State Farm are helping communities take steps toward safety with their national Wildfire Community Preparedness Day event Saturday, May 4.

Preparedness Day serves as an opportunity for residents to participate in wildfire safety activities. Thanks to support from State Farm, 150 communities across 27 states will receive project funding awards of $500 each to support activities on Preparedness Da...



