Santa Rosa Plateau is a local jewel to behold

Spring is the season to be out and about and enjoy nature and all the spring wildflowers happening at the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve which is so abundant this year after the winter rains. The plateau is in Riverside County, just north of Fallbrook and west of Murrieta on Clinton Keith Road.

This 9,000-acre reserve is where a treasure of indigenous oaks, native grasslands, vernal pools, reptiles, amphibians, birds and a bounty of springtime flowers and even chocolate lilies coexist in harmony.

The plateau's mild climate made the area ideal habitat for Native Americans, beginning t...