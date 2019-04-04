Default time-of-use billing comes to SDG&E

FALLBROOK – Residential ratepayers in the San Diego Gas & Electric utility territory will be experiencing a drastic change in billing this year. Beginning March 1, San Diego Gas & Electric started phasing its residential customers to a new form of billing for electricity: time-of-use.

Currently, most SDG&E residential utility customers are familiar with the tiered billing structure which is based on how much the customer uses; the more energy a customer uses, the more money they pay. In a time-of-use billing structure, customers are charged for energy based on what time of day the energy...