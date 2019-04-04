Elderly driver killed in Rainbow rollover

RAINBOW - A driver was killed on Saturday, April 6 in a single-car crash off Interstate 15 in Rainbow, a fire official said.

The driver of a Chevrolet Aveo was heading north on I-15 when the car veered off the right-hand side of the roadway, according to North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi.

The vehicle rolled several times down an embankment and landed on Rainbow Valley Boulevard and Old Highway 395 -- which runs parallel to the freeway.

The area is a little more than a mile south of the Rainbow Valley Boulevard exit farther down the interstate.

The victim -- who Choi described as an elderly driver -- was the only person in the car.

Witnesses told California Highway Patrol dispatchers the driver may have been using the shoulder to pass a slower vehicle when the crash happened just before 3:50 p.m.

Choi said traffic control was in place, but nearby roads remained open.