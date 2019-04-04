Help wanted in identifying suspected scammers

An unknown woman suspected of scamming elderly women throughout San Diego County with the help of a suspected male counterpart.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's are asking the public for help in identifying and locating two unknown suspects who have defrauded local residents.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Throughout March 2019, elderly Hispanic women shopping at local grocery stores were approached by an unknown female. The unknown female, who in one case went by the name of "Francisca," starts a conversation in Spanish with the victims. As the conversation c...