Sen. Brian Jones releases next 'Are You Kidding Me?' video to fight Text Tax'

SACRAMENTO – To protect Californians from future attempts to tax text messages, Sen. Brian Jones released the latest video in his popular “Are You Kidding Me?” series which highlights Assemblyman Kevin Kiley’s Assembly Bill 162 that Jones has co-written. This bill would prohibit the California Public Utilities Commission from collecting any revenue on communications classified as an information service by the Federal Communications Commission like text messages, voicemail and email.

The “Are You Kidding Me?” video series started when Jones served in the Assembly, and he committ...