Former state legislator Joel Anderson set to announce run for Supervisor

EL CAJON - Former Assemblyman and state Sen. Joel Anderson will formally announce his 2020 candidacy on Thursday, April 11 for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors' District 2 seat.

Anderson has been preparing for the campaign over the last several weeks. He has been out of public office since November, when he lost a race for the California Board of Equalization's Fourth District. Prior to that, Anderson served Alpine and its surrounding communities from 2006-2010 in the Assembly and from 2010 to last year in the state Senate.

The District 2 seat is open for the first time in 26 years due to Supervisor Dianne Jacobs being termed out. The district is the largest of the county's five districts, including more than 620,000 residents in eastern San Diego County cities and communities like El Cajon, Poway, Alpine and Julian.

"I've always been an outspoken supporter of pro-jobs policies, government reform and lower taxes,'' Anderson said. "My voting record in the state legislature shows that I'm a strong fiscal conservative and advocate for an effective, efficient and accountable government.''

Anderson plans to focus his campaign on infrastructure improvements, housing availability, homelessness and mental healthcare.

"I believe our children and grandchildren deserve the same benefits we enjoyed growing up in San Diego County.,'' he said. "If our family members can find housing and work, maybe we won't have to travel to Phoenix to visit our grandchildren.''

When he was in office, Anderson represented as much as 86.4 percent of the district. In his last two elections in 2014 and 2018, he received 69.7 percent and 55.2 percent of his votes, respectively, from residents living in the district.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus has also announced that he is running for the District 2 seat. Although both candidates are Republicans, the board is a technically nonpartisan legislative body.