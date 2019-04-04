MiraCosta College announces intention to offer two free years of tuition

SAN DIEGO - MiraCosta College announced that it intends to begin subsidizing two years of tuition, beginning during the fall semester for first-time students taking at least 12 units.

The expansion of free community college tuition is contingent upon the passage of Assembly Bill 2, which would expand the state's California College Promise program. Former Gov. Jerry Brown signed the program into law in 2017, covering one year of tuition for the state's community college students.

School officials said the expansion will break down potential barriers that may keep students from completing a degree or transferring to a four-year university. Going forward, the MiraCosta College Foundation will also raise funds to help students with food, books and technology costs, allowing them to matriculate while accruing little or no debt.

"The reduction in fees goes back to the original concept of community college being free in California, transforming the lives of our students by opening doors to opportunity through education and job training,'' said David Broad, president of the college's Board of Trustees. "We are here to support everyone looking for a better future, and we are doing that by leveraging federal, state, private and institutional resources.''

AB 2 is currently winding its way through the Assembly committee process.