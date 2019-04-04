Fallbrook Girls Rugby dominates Belmont Shore

The Fallbrook Girls Rugby U18 team took on Belmont Shore Youth Rugby’s U18 team March 30, at Ingold Sports Park in Fallbrook.

Both teams were missing injured players following the previous week’s Fullerton International Invitational Tournament the weekend before and Belmont requested that the game be played 12 against 12 instead of the standard 15 against 15 lineups.

Despite the smaller on-field roster, the Warriors displayed their considerable depth, speed and ball movement in soundly defeating the visitors 89-5.