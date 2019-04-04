On the path to recovery, Wounded Warriors compete in Marine Corps Trials

Marine Gunnery Sgt. Steven McKay takes on several sports in the Marine Corps Trials that took place Feb. 26-March 6 at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, shooting and swimming.

Gunnery Sgt. Steven McKay said it was a humbling experience to participate in the recent Marine Corps Trials that took place Feb. 26-March 6 at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

The Fallbrook Marine was among 165 wounded, ill or injured Marines, veterans and international athletes who competed in the annual adaptive sports invitational.

The Marines represented Wounded Warrior Battalion – West and Wounded Warrior Battalion – East. Teams from the Netherlands, Georgia, France, United Kingdom and Colombia also competed in the tournament.

Like many participants, McKay, 33, took on seve...