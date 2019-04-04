Warrior boys win first two league swim meets

Fallbrook High School’s boys swim team began Valley League competition with home wins March 14 against Classical Academy and March 19 against Ramona.

The Warriors defeated Classical Academy by a 110-60 score and had the first-place individual finish in nine of the eleven events.

“We didn’t know what to expect from Classical,” Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said. “They’ve made huge leaps in improvement.”

Depth aided Fallbrook’s score. A school may enter up to three swimmers in each individual race and position points are given for the first five finishers. The relay races allow three quartets from each team with up to two scoring points contingent upon finishing in the top three.

“We had the fastest swimmers, and we had only two sixth-place finishes in the entire meet,” Richardson said.

Fallbrook also had the fifth-place point in only three events.

“Almost everybody was fourth place or higher,” Richardson said. “They were too much for Classical.”

The Warriors’ 200-yard medley relay team of senior Caleb Smedley, senior Tiane Maestas, senior Chase Williamson and junior Derek Enns won their race in 1:48.04. Smedley, Maestas, junior Joe Moran and Enns comprised the winning 200-yard freestyle relay team whose winning time was 1:36.14. Enns won the 50-yard freestyle race in 23.33 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 52.65 seconds, freshman Doug Pearce had winning times of 2:04.13 in the 200-yard individual medley and 56.16 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly, freshman Brock Bushnell became the first 500-yard freestyle finisher 5:19.42 after the race began, Smedley won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.63 and freshman Kaimana Maestas completed the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.95 to give Fallbrook first-place points.

If only one team has a diver, the diving is not included in the team score although the divers are scored for CIF-qualifying purposes. If both schools have divers, the diving position points are included in the team totals. Fallbrook’s 117-69 triumph over Ramona reflects the addition of diving points, which was one of three events Ramona won.

“Everybody that swam scored points,” Richardson said. “Ramona doesn’t have the depth we have. We only had one sixth-place finish.”

Ramona junior Jacob Nelson scored 222.75 points on six dives for the first-place total. Dawson Webster gave the Bulldogs first-place points in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle. Webster, who is a senior, won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races at last year’s league championship meet.

“Their sprinter did pretty well,” Richardson said.

Smedley, Kaimana Maestas, Tiane Maestas and Enns posted a winning time of 1:48.59 in the 200-yard medley relay. The winning 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bushnell, Moran, Pearce and Enns took 1:36.25. Bushnell, Pearce, Kaimana Maestas and Enns concluded the meet with a time of 3:32.45 to win the 400-yard freestyle relay. Pearce won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:03.59 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:04.04. Bushnell needed 1:58.79 to win the 200-yard freestyle. Tiane Maestas had the winning 100-yard butterfly time of 59.86 seconds. Smedley finished the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.71 for first place. Kaimana Maestas won the 100-yard breaststroke race in 1:05.00.